United Airlines flight attendants protest out front Denver International Airport
While Denver International Airport gears up for a busy weekend, flight attendants with United Airlines are picketing.
The union says its contract is two years past due and also raises concerns about staffing issues that led to the epic meltdown last month.
Last month's meltdown led to passengers and crew members being stranded.
