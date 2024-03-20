Union members rally at state Capitol to push for bill to protect workers in Colorado who refuse to attend mandatory meetings

On Wednesday, union members rallied at the state Capitol to push for a bill that would protect workers in Colorado who refuse to attend mandatory meetings related to politics and religion. It would also protect them against having to attend meetings that proponents call anti-union meetings.

One Starbucks union organizer said her younger co-workers were left shaken by meetings with corporate officers.

"This bill doesn't stop businesses from holding these meetings, it just protects workers from walking away if they want to. And they should. So please vote yes for this bill, we're here in support of this bill today," said former Starbucks employee Len Harris.

The proponents of the bill claim the bill does not infringe on employers' right to free speech, but instead, it makes sure there is a fair dynamic in the workplace.

The bill had its first hearing on Wednesday.