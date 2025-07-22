Trump pulling U.S. out of UNESCO, the U.N. scientific and cultural agency, 2 years after Biden rejoined

President Trump is pulling the U.S. from UNESCO, the United Nations' scientific, educational and cultural arm, insisting it "supports woke, divisive cultural and social causes."

The decision comes roughly two years after former President Joe Biden reentered the U.N. Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, following Mr. Trump's decision to withdraw the U.S. from the entity during his first term.

"President Trump has decided to withdraw the United States from UNESCO – which supports woke, divisive cultural and social causes that are totally out-of-step with the commonsense policies that Americans voted for in November," White House deputy press secretary Anna Kelly said. "This president will always put America First and ensure our country's membership in all international organizations aligns with our national interests."

The New York Post first reported Mr. Trump's decision to yet again withdraw the U.S. from the international organization.

Mr. Trump requested a 90-day review of America's involvement in UNESCO in February, particularly asking for "an analysis of any anti-Semitism or anti-Israel sentiment within the organization."

The first Trump administration announced in 2017 that the U.S. would withdraw from UNESCO citing an anti-Israel bias. But the U.S. also cut off funding to UNESCO during the Obama administration, after UNESCO voted to include the Palestinian state as a full member state in 2011. The U.S. also withdrew from UNESCO under President Ronald Reagan and rejoined two decades later under President George W. Bush.

The Biden administration in January 2024 halted funding for the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, after Israel accused a dozen of the agency's employees of participating in the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel.

The U.S. withdrawal from UNESCO also comes amid confirmation hearings for Mike Waltz, Mr. Trump's pick to be U.S. ambassador to the U.N.

The president and his top advisers have long been critical of the U.N., particularly for its handling of the war between Israel and Hamas.

What is UNESCO?

Headquartered in Paris, UNESCO's stated mission is to promote "cooperation in education, science, culture and communication to foster peace worldwide."

UNESCO's website insists it's been active in combatting antisemitism, promoting education about the Holocaust and genocide. The agency has specific funds, including the World Heritage Fund and the International Fund for Cultural Diversity.

The Trump administration has been working to roll back support for diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

UNESCO is one of multiple global entities from which the Trump administration has exited or pulled funding. The Trump administration has also announced the U.S. withdrawal from the World Health Organization.

