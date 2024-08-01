Pro-Gaza "uncommitted" Democratic delegates push for speakers, recognition at convention

Hamas leader killed in Iran Why Hamas leader's death could hurt cease-fire talks with Israel 05:39

During the Democratic primary, nearly 1 million voters cast their ballots for a version of "uncommitted" to voice their discontent with President Biden's response to Israel's war in Gaza.

With Mr. Biden now out of the race and Vice President Kamala Harris set to be formally nominated in the coming days, the 30 Democratic delegates affiliated with those "uncommitted" voters are seeking to make their influence known at the party's convention in Chicago later this month.

According to details first shared with CBS News, pro-Gaza organizers say they're looking to have language in the party's platform explicitly supporting a permanent cease-fire and an "immediate arms embargo on Israel's assault and occupation against Palestinians." They're also seeking to engage with Harris, her campaign, Mr. Biden and White House administrative staff working on Gaza-related policy.

In addition to advocating for a U.S. policy change of restricting weapons for Israel, the group's focus at the convention is getting a five-minute speaking slot for Dr. Tanya Haj-Hassan, a pediatric intensive care physician who has worked on the ground in Gaza. They are also looking for a similar speaking slot for one of their delegates.

"I am not a politician but am hoping to provide moral witness to the delegates of the Democratic National Convention because an end to this military campaign [by Israel] is the only way to protect and preserve civilian life," Haj-Hassan said in a statement. "It is vital that the most powerful decision-makers in the world hear firsthand accounts of the impact of our foreign policy decisions on civilians."

A voter holds a sign urging support for voting "uncommitted" against President Biden in the Democratic primary outside of a polling location on Feb. 27, 2024, in Dearborn, Michigan. Getty Images

"Uncommitted" organizers say they're using a social media campaign to pressure Democratic National Convention organizers to let Haj-Hassan speak. They're also looking to draw a parallel between Haj-Hassan's potential convention speech and civil rights leader Fannie Lou Hamer's speech at the 1964 Democratic convention about racism in Mississippi, and her push for further Black representation in the state's party delegation.

Bart Dame, an uncommitted delegate from Hawaii who said he was a teenager during the 1968 Democratic convention in Chicago, said the party must "learn from the sins of our past."

"[We must] make an effort to uplift dissenting voices in our party … and not silence critical eye witness testimony to the human rights abuses our government has been complicit in," they added.

The uncommitted group says it has sent its requests in writing to the Democratic National Committee and the convention committee nearly a month ago, and they have been in touch since then. But there's been no indication yet that their convention demands will be met — their small number is dwarfed by the roughly 3,900 delegates who will ultimately vote to nominate Harris.

Asked about the requests, DNC convention officials say no final programming decisions have been made, beyond the nominee acceptance speeches on Wednesday and Thursday of the convention.

"Our convention will be a celebration of all that unites us as Democrats because though we may not see eye to eye on every issue, we all operate from the same set of shared values," DNC convention spokeswoman Emily Soong said in a statement to the Washington Examiner about uncommitted delegates. "We will continue to work around the clock to plan a successful convention, welcome all our delegates to Chicago in August, and bring the story of our party and president to the American people."

In mid-July, after listening sessions with Arab, Muslim and Jewish Americans, the DNC convention's platform committee adopted a draft platform that included language about supporting a two-state solution, but not about an arms embargo.

The draft platform also includes mentions of Mr. Biden's efforts to broker "an immediate and lasting ceasefire deal" and the secured return of hostages, according to Politico. That platform is up for a final vote by convention delegates in Chicago in August.

Pro-Gaza demonstrations outside the convention in Chicago are also expected, with organizers anticipating thousands of protestors in the city. U.S. Secret Service and law enforcement partners say they are establishing increased local security measures ahead of the event.

Since Hamas killed more than 1,200 people in its attack on Israel in Oct. 7, 2023, Israeli strikes in Gaza have left more than 39,000 residents dead, according to the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry.

The prospects for a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas are also complicated by the Israeli strike against top Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr and the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh. Israel has not confirmed if it was responsible for the death of Hanieyh, but a U.S. official had told CBS News the country is responsible for both killings.

Harris' position on Israel

After meeting with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week, Harris said that "Israel has a right to defend itself," but "how it does so matters."

She added that she pushed the prime minister to get a cease-fire deal done, that she will "not be silent" about the casualties in Gaza and that she supports a two-state solution.

"To everyone who has been calling for a cease-fire and to everyone who yearns for peace, I see you and I hear you," she said. "Let's get the deal done so we can get a ceasefire to end the war. Let's bring the hostages home. And let's provide much-needed relief to the Palestinian people."

Harris has also condemned protesters who burned an American flag and spray-painted pro-Hamas graffiti in Washington during Netanyahu's July address to Congress.

Waleed Shahid, an advisor to the "uncommitted" movement, said while Harris' empathy towards Palestinians is a "step in the right direction, people just want a policy change to stop the supply of American bombs to Israel's war."

One potential running mate for Harris is Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, who would be the country's first Jewish vice president if elected. While he has criticized Netanyahu "as a deeply flawed leader," activists have panned his comments ascribing aspects of pro-Gaza college encampments and protests to antisemitism.

"The focus of our advocacy is to Vice President Harris and President Biden frankly, because we need to stop the killing immediately," said Michigan uncommitted delegate Abbas Alawieh when asked about Shapiro, adding that the uncommitted movement is not taking an official position on the vice presidential search.

"Personally I think there are real risks there, alienating key party constituencies ... there might be less controversial choices available," Alawieh added.

In the initial weeks of Harris' candidacy, pro-Gaza activists and former White House staffers who resigned over the war in Gaza have shown optimism that her approach to the conflict could differ from Mr. Biden's.

Georgia State Rep. Ruwa Romman, a Palestinian-American who supports the uncommitted delegation's push to have convention speakers, said she hears some pro-Gaza voters have gone from "absolutely never-Biden, to watching everything Harris is watching and saying."

"It's almost like they're looking for a reason to support her. It's like, 'We really do want to support you, we just need the bombs to stop,'" she said.

Romman said she spoke with Harris one-on-one about Gaza after a photo line at her Atlanta rally on Tuesday. While she did not disclose Harris' responses, she cites the interaction in general as a "willingness to dig deep into this and figure out a good way forward."

"I [told her] people were cautiously hopeful and optimistic, especially after hearing her much more empathetic tone… but I also said we really do need policy changes," she said.