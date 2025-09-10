Uber plans to let customers book helicopter rides through its app

Uber is taking its ride-sharing service to the skies.

The San Francisco-based company said Wednesday that it will team with Joby Aviation, a maker of electric air taxis, to bring helicopter services to its platform as soon as next year. The announcement comes just over a month after Joby acquired Blade Air Mobility, which flies passengers by helicopter and seaplanes, in a $125 million deal.

In a news release, Uber and Joby said that once the service is integrated, passengers will be able to book flights directly in the Uber app in the "most populated cities in the world."

Uber and Joby did not immediately respond to a request for information on how much the helicopter flights would cost or where the new service would be deployed.

Blade's website shows that it offers flights between Manhattan and John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York or Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey for $195. Last year, Blade flew 50,000 passengers in the New York metropolitan area and Southern Europe, according to the companies.

"Integrating Blade into the Uber app is the natural next step in our global partnership with Uber and will lay the foundation for the introduction of our quiet, zero-emissions aircraft in the years ahead," JoeBen Bevirt, founder and CEO of Joby, said in a statement.

Uber and Joby's business relationship dates back to 2019, when Joby acquired Uber's Elevate division, which is building an aerial ride-sharing service using what's known as electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicles.