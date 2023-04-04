U.S. Rep. Jason Crow reacts to Trump indictment

Democratic Rep. Jason Crow is getting into the conversation about former President Donald Trump's indictment.

Trump traveled to New York from Florida aboard his private jet Monday to meet with his legal team in Manhattan.

Tuesday morning, he will become the first former or sitting president ever to appear in court, charged with a crime.

On his media platform Truth Social, Trump overnight continued the drum-beat of the unproven claim that the case judge "hates him."

Crow, a member of the U.S. House Armed Services Committee, said, "we have to do is actually let the process play out. This is the criminal justice system in America when it's at its best. Justice is blind. That's the aspiration here."

The congressman is also a former Army Ranger who served in Iraq and Afghanistan who made national headlines after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. He was seen in photos and videos helping fellow lawmakers, shielding them and assisting them with gas masks.

UNITED STATES - JANUARY 6: Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., comforts Rep. Susan Wild, D-Pa., while taking cover as protesters disrupt the joint session of Congress to certify the Electoral College vote on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) Tom Williams

"As we came under attack, I came back into that combat mode again about how we were going to fight our way or make a stand in that chamber to get out alive," he previously said. "We locked the doors, properly barricaded them and sat there as the mob tried to break down the barricades to make it to us and kill and capture members of Congress."

Monday, Crow tweeted, "For those saying a former President shouldn't be indicted, let's take a step back and think about that. What you're saying is if one holds the highest office in the land, they should be immune from prosecution. That's a dangerous precedent—and one all of us should reject."