DU hockey coach, player help U.S. National Junior Team win world championship

The U.S. National Junior Team, guided by the University of Denver's head coach and boosted by a third-period goal from a DU freshman defenseman, defeated Sweden on Friday in the gold medal game to win the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship.

NHL Network/USA Hockey

The team won its sixth gold medal at the World Junior Championship after being led by DU head coach David Carle. He is in his sixth season as the head coach of the Pioneers.

Along with Carle, St. Cloud State head coach Brett Larson, Denver freshman defenseman Zeev Buium, DU's director of hockey operations Travis Culhane, and DU's equipment manager Nick Meldrum each earned gold medals as part of Team USA.

With this victory, Carle joins former, Cloud State head coach Bob Motzko,and former North Dakota and Omaha head coach Dean Blais as NCHC head coaches who won a gold medal in the championships for the U.S.

NHL Network/USA Hockey

Buium was a huge focal point for the team and had a lot of minutes played on the U.S. blue line by averaging 18:06 time on the ice per game, which was reportedly the third most on the team.

He recorded three goals in seven games played during the championships, including the fourth goal in the team's gold medal game against Sweden. The DU freshman also finished with five points, two assists in the tourney.

The 18-year-old is currently draft-eligible as he leads all NHCH defensemen with five goals, 20 assists and 25 points in 18 games at DU, according to the U.S. National Junior Team.

NHL Network/Team USA

"The guys played excellent today," Carle said. "It's a joy for them. They focused on getting to this game and playing their best for the last game of the tournament and I thought they did that. It's a great honor to be a part of a winning team."

This championship victory is the first since 2021 and comes on the 20th anniversary of Team USA's first-ever World Juniors gold which dates back to 2004.

U.S. finished the tournament at 6-1-0-0 earned its 15th tournament medal all-time at the World Junior Championship.