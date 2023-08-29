One of the U.S. Marines killed in Australia crash was 37-year-old from Colorado

One of the U.S. Marines killed in Australia crash was 37-year-old from Colorado

One of the U.S. Marines killed in Australia crash was 37-year-old from Colorado

One of the three U.S. Marines killed in an MV-22B Osprey crash in Australia on Sunday was a 37-year-old from Park County.

The Marine Corps identified those killed in the crash as Maj. Tobin J. Lewis, of Jefferson, Colorado; Cpl. Spencer R. Collart, 21, of Arlington, Virginia; and Capt. Eleanor V. LeBeau, 29, of Belleville, Illinois.

U.S. Marine Maj. Tobin J. Lewis U.S. Marine Corps

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of three respected and beloved members of the MRF-D family," Col. Brendan Sullivan, commanding officer of the Marine Rotational Force-Darwin, Australia, said in a press release. "Our thoughts and prayers remain with the families and with all involved."

There were 23 people on board the tilt-rotor aircraft when it crashed, and an additional five people were taken to an area hospital in Australia, according to the Marine Corps. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said everyone on board at the time of the crash was American.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

RELATED: 3 U.S. Marines killed in Osprey aircraft crash in Australia

Lewis commissioned in August 2008 and was promoted to major in October 2018. He had logged more than 1,800 military flight hours, 1,500 of which were in the Osprey, according to his official bio.

Over the years, he's earned two Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medals, the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, Navy Unit Commendation, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and four Sea Service Deployment Ribbons, according to the Marine Corps.

Before Sunday, there had been five fatal crashes of Marine Ospreys since 2012, causing a total of 16 deaths.

The Associated Press contributed to reporting.