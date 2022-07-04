Tyler Tysdal fraud cases end with 6-year prison sentence, $18.5 million repayment

A Lone Tree man who deceived athletes, sports agencies and entertainers with false information about investments and loans was sentenced Thursday to six years in the Colorado Department of Corrections.

Tyler Tysdal, 51, pleaded guilty a year ago to a single charge of making untrue statements in each of two separate cases filed by the Denver District Attorney's Office against him in 2019 and 2020.

Tysdal initially faced more than 70 charges, including racketeering.

As part of last year's plea agreement, Tysdal agreed to pay a combined $18.5 million in restitution to the investors of Cobalt Sport Capital LLC, a firm he and Grant Carter of Georgia incorporated in 2011.

For the next eight years, Tysdal and Cobalt made short-term, high-interest loans, ultimately obtaining more than $46 million from 77 investors, per prosecutors.

Tyler Tysdal (credit: Glendale Police Department)

"Tyler Tysdal conned people by making promises of exorbitant profits with little risk and by withholding the truth about his business dealings and operations," Denver District Attorney Beth McCann stated in a press release announcing last year's plea deal. "These are all telltale signs of a scam that reinforce the adage: if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. We are pleased that we caught this skilled con artist and we thank the many victims who came forward to tell their stories."

Tysdal was sentenced to six years in prison in each of the two Denver cases. He will the serve the terms at the same time and not back-to-back.

Tysdal, Carter and two of their Cobalt assistants reached a settlement regarding separate federal violations in 2019. Tysdal was ordered to pay more than $1 million in restitution and penalty in that case.



6/30/22

Sentence terms run concurrent, per Carolyn Tyler:

Today, the judge sentenced Tyler Tysdal to serve six years in the Department of Corrections plus three-years parole and to pay $500K in restitution for case number 20CR15215. Tysdal was also sentenced in case number 19CR15491 to serve six years in the Department of Corrections plus three-years parole and to pay restitution of $18 million. The sentences are to run concurrently.

Tysdal's co-conspirator, Grant Carter, sentenced to 4yrs DOC.

Each pleaded guilty to 1 count of Securities-Make Untrue Statement (F3).

Tysdal:

2019CR15491.....sentenced to 6yrs DOC.

2020CR15215.....same.

Carter:

2019CR15492.....no results yet.

2019CR15491 (68 charges, one guilty plea to an F3)

06/30/2022 130 PM Sentencing Hearing Room 5B

2020CR15215 (4 charges, one guilty plea to same F3)

same sentencing hearing

(co-conspirator Grant Carter being sentenced same day, same courtroom, at 3:30pm; 67 charges, 1 guilty plea to an F4)

06/10/2022 130 PM Sentencing Hearing Room 5B ---continued.

cocourts

Scheduled sentencing hearing was vacated.

Motion to Continue was filed 4/6/22 (does not show which party filed it), and a review is now scheduled.

04/13/2022 600 AM Review Room 5B -----not usually a hearing, technically. we should contact DA's Office for follow-up.

2019CR15491

04/08/2022 300 PM Sentencing Hearing Room 5B

2020CR15215

same hearing

