27-year-old man dies during accident at Snowmass ski area

The cause of death of a man is under investigation after he was involved in a single-skier accident.

Tyler James Updegraff, 27, of Silverthorne died while he was skiing at Snowmass ski area on Thursday, Pitkin County Coroner's Office confirmed in a press release.

According to the coroner's office, Updegraff was hurt on the first jump at "Little Makuna Park" in the ski area during what is being reported as a a single skier versus snow accident. 

The coroner says the nature of what happened to Updegraff was accidental, but his cause of death remained under reveiw. 

First published on January 27, 2023 / 5:43 AM

