27-year-old man dies during accident at Snowmass ski area

The cause of death of a man is under investigation after he was involved in a single-skier accident.

Tyler James Updegraff, 27, of Silverthorne died while he was skiing at Snowmass ski area on Thursday, Pitkin County Coroner's Office confirmed in a press release.

According to the coroner's office, Updegraff was hurt on the first jump at "Little Makuna Park" in the ski area during what is being reported as a a single skier versus snow accident.

The coroner says the nature of what happened to Updegraff was accidental, but his cause of death remained under reveiw.