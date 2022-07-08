Tyler Ethridge appears in court on Capitol riot charges

Another person with ties to Colorado has been accused of rioting at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Tyler Etheridge appeared in court on Friday for an initial appearance.

The FBI received a tip the day after the riots about Etheridge when someone recognized him from Bible College in Woodland Park. He live-streamed the events on Facebook but then later deleted those videos.

According to the FBI, Etheridge was on scaffolding outside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office. According to the tipster, Etheridge was "on scaffolding outside Nancy Pelosi's office and inside the chamber. He was on Facebook telling everyone about it."

He also told authorities that he didn't participate in destroying barricades but according to the FBI, that is not true.

In one of the videos, the FBI claims Etheridge said, "We stormed the Capitol... This is amazing. I hope this doesn't get me thrown in jail. I'm officially a pastor. This is what pastors need to do. [...] Christians, we need to infiltrate every area of society like this. Every area of society like this. Peacefully. But if it takes a little bit of aggression to barge through the walls that Satan separates us from the culture, it's time for the body of Christ to infiltrate the culture."

He also stated "I'm probably going to lose my job as a pastor after this [. . .] I think we're to a point where talk is cheap. If this makes me lose my, my reputation, I don't care."