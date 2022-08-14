Watch CBS News
Two killed after speeding car runs red light in Aurora

By Logan Smith

/ CBS Colorado

Two drivers were killed early Sunday morning when one of them drove through a red light at East 40th Avenue and North Tower Road, according the Aurora Police Department.  

The crash was reported at 2:16 a.m. 

Preliminary indications from APD investigators indicate a 2005 Honda sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed going northbound on Tower. The Honda struck a 2000 Lexus sedan in the intersection. 

The Lexus caught fire, per APD. Both drivers, the only occupants of the vehicles, were pronounced dead at the scene. 

40th-tower-crash-1-sanchez.jpg
CBS

The intersection was closed for APD's investigation for several hours, but was re-opened later Sunday morning. 

The department is asking for witnesses, particularly those who might have dashcam video of the incident, to contact its investigators.

First published on August 14, 2022 / 10:34 AM

