Two downtown Golden hotspots celebrating 30th anniversaries

By Corinne Westeman, Colorado Community Media

Charlie Sturdavant essentially started Golden City Brewery in his backyard in October 1993.

Corinne Westeman

Now, while the operation is slightly bigger, the Sturdavants are still running everything out of their property at 920 12th St.

The "second-largest brewery in Golden" is turning 30 and plans to celebrate its anniversary later this year. GCB owners have discussed hosting a joint celebration with Woody's Wood Fired Pizza, which is also celebrating its 30th anniversary.



"We kind of grew up together in this town," Sturdavant said of the two businesses.

Sturdavant and his wife, Janine - both geologists - sold their first beer on Halloween 1993. Initially, the operation did beer-to-go with some wholesale accounts, but that morphed over the years thanks to the customers.

This story is from Colorado Community Media. CBS News Colorado is a newsgathering partner with CCM, a network of two dozen newspapers and online publications serving eight metro-area counties on the Front Range.