Two Colorado cities plunge down to 40 below and beyond

By Dave Aguilera

By Dave Aguilera

Arctic air moves on with two more regular cold fronts on the way
Our Arctic blast has moved on but, not before dropping some of the coldest air in the nation on Colorado. 

As skies cleared over the central Rockies on Monday night, temperatures over the entire region dropped like a rock. Denver dropped to -14 degrees before midnight on Monday evening. But the coldest temperatures -- by far -- were up in the Fraser Valley of Grand County.

The temperature near Fraser, specifically, Fraser Flats (which is between Fraser and Tabernash) dropped down to -44 degrees and Grand Lake dropped to -40! Those numbers are at the top of some of the coldest temperatures in the nation for Tuesday.

Here's a look at other temperatures, including many along Colorado's Front Range -- although they aren't records, they did drop well below zero Monday night into Tuesday morning:

Fraser Flats -44

Grand Lake -40

Akron  -9  
Alamosa  -14  
Aspen  -17 
Burlington -8 
Centennial Arpt  -4 
Colorado Springs -14
Denver Intl Arpt  -14
Durango  -9  
Eagle -12 
Ft Collins Arpt -14 
Grand Junction  5  
Greeley Airport  -14  
Gunnison  -31 
Hayden  -16 
La Junta -17
Lamar  -18  
Leadville -19 
Limon  -19 
Meeker  -14 
Montrose -3 
Pueblo -19 
Rifle  -8 
Telluride -8  
Trinidad  -5  

