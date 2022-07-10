Two bull moose relocated from near highway with help of residents

Two bull moose that ventured toward Interstate 25 as the sun set Friday were tranquilized by wildlife officers and carried to trailers by Colorado Springs residents.

"How do you move a bull moose that weighs 500-plus pounds? It takes a village!" wrote Colorado Parks and Wildlife on a Twitter thread about the operation. "Talk about teamwork!"

Tonight's @COParksWildlife #wildlife #rescue was two bull moose who were hanging out in #ColoradoSprings all day then decided to enter I-25. pic.twitter.com/LoKVU2Cowk — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) July 9, 2022

Seen earlier chowing on foliage in Monument Creek earlier in the day, the pair alarmed authorities by marching toward interstate traffic.

(credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife/Twitter)

CPW officers, joined by troopers from the Colorado State Patrol and interested neighbors, grabbed the edges of a tarp to carry edge animal to a livestock trailer.

One of the animals was reportedly snoring.

(credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife/Twitter)

The two moose were relocated to a mountain area after the transquilizers' effect were reversed.



7/8/22

@9:32p: CPW SE Region tweet: Tonight's @COParksWildlife #wildlife #rescue was two bull moose who were hanging out in #ColoradoSprings all day then decided to enter I-25.

Quite a night as @COParksWildlife officers tranquilized two bull moose and, with the the help of members of the public, carried each to a livestock trailer to be relocated to better moose habitat in the mountains. Listen to Officer Drew Vrbenec explain things in this raw video.

In this raw video, @COParksWildlife Officer Drew Vrbenec explains how the moose are secured before being transported. LISTEN to the moose snore! We estimate this bull moose was 2-3 years old and weighed about 500 pounds.

The two bull moose had spent the day in Monument Creek in #ColoradoSprings, eating willows and relaxing in the water. As night fell, they became mobile and, unfortunately, headed towards Interstate 25. We are grateful to our partners @CSP_CSprings for helping us tonight.

How do you move a bull moose that weighs 500-plus pounds? It takes a village!

Talk about teamwork! @COParksWildlife is grateful to all the neighbors in #ColoradoSprings who jumped in and grabbed a piece of tarp and helped haul the moose to the livestock trailer. We couldn't have done it without you!

With the first moose safe inside the trailer, attention turned to the second, larger moose. Again the public jumped in to help.

As staff prepped the moose for the trip up into the mountains, Tim Kroening, Area Wildlife Manager who left a dinner date with his wife to join the effort, took time to explain the process to the neighbors and field questions.

Finally, both moose were inside the trailer, their hobbles and blindfolds were removed and drugs were administered to reverse the tranquilizer. As soon as they were awake and upright, they'd be ready for the drive to the high country.

Let's listen again to @COParksWildlife Officer Drew Vrbenec as he hoses down the moose at the Southeast Region offices before leaving to release the moose.

Moose love water and it calms them after the stress of the capture. Next stop, freedom in a wetland in the mountains where there aren't any interstate highways to worry about.

And to think they were so calm, just chillin' in Monument Creek in #ColoradoSprings just an hour or so before all the commotion.