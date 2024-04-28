Watch CBS News
Two arrested for gunfire outside University of Colorado dorms

By Logan Smith

/ CBS Colorado

University of Colorado-Boulder police officers arrested two people after gunshots were fired in the parking lot of a campus dorm as officers were breaking up a large party before dawn Saturday. 

The incident resulted in a shelter-in-place warning that was lifted about an hour after the incident. 

CUPD stated in a press release that its officers responded at 3 a.m. to a noise complaint at Weber Hall in the Williams Village neighborhood. "Will Vill," as the area is called, is located near the Baseline Road interchange on the Denver-Boulder Turnpike (State Highway 36) and is detached from the main campus. It is a collection of multi-story dormitories, a dining hall and recreation facilities. 

GettyImages-184845030.jpg
An undated file photo of the Bear Creek Apartments and Williams Village dorms at University of Colorado-Boulder.  iStock/Getty Images Plus

Weber Hall houses non-first year undergraduate students and transfer students, according to the university

The shelter-in-place was ordered at 4:24 a.m. CUPD stated there was no threat to the safety of people on the campus after it was lifted.

There were no injuries reported in the incident.

The department has two suspects in custody and was still investigating the incident as of mid-morning. No charges have been filed or citations issued yet. 

