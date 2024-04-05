Watch CBS News
Turkish Airlines service to Istanbul is Denver International Airport's longest nonstop flight

Turkish Airlines is coming to Denver International Airport and its nonstop service to Istanbul will be the airport's longest nonstop flight at 13 hours. 

On Thursday, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston and DIA CEO Phil Washington teamed up to welcome the airline to Denver. 

The new nonstop service is expected to bring in more than $54 million in annual economic impact to Colorado's economy and support the creation of approximately 350 new jobs across Colorado, according to the City of Denver. 

