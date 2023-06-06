Tuesday is Election Day in Denver, runoff races for city council, mayoral candidates

Tuesday is Election Day in Denver as the runoff races for city council members and mayoral candidates will be decided. Denver residents are voting in the mayoral runoff election between Mike Johnston and Kelly Brough.

The winner will become the city's 46th mayor. Both are mainstream Democrats, just like current Mayor Michael Hancock who will complete his third and final term in mid-July. The winner of Tuesday's runoff election will become Denver's first new mayor in 12 years.

CBS

Johnston is a former Colorado state senator who ran for governor and U.S. Senate and lost. Most recently, he was the CEO of Gary Community Ventures.

Brough was chief of staff for former Mayor John Hickenlooper and chair of the Denver Chamber of Commerce.

During most of the debates both candidates admitted being mayor of Denver will be no walk in the park but they each promised to turn the city around. On the issue of homelessness, Johnston said he would enforce the city's camping ban without committing or arresting anyone, saying 72-hour mental health holds don't help. Brough said in cases where people continue to camp or openly use drugs, mental health holds or arrests may be necessary.

Ballots must be received by 7 p.m. Tuesday. It is too late to mail your ballot, it must be dropped off at a ballot drop box or voters can cast their ballot in person.

For an interactive map and list of where to cast your ballot, click here.

Google / City of Denver

You can catch up with the mayoral candidates through our special series "Left, Right, Center."

It's available right now under the Politics section of cbscolorado.com.