TSA discovers 93 firearms in travelers' carry-on luggage at DIA so far this year

The Transportation Security Administration intercepted 93 firearms in travelers' carry-on luggage at Denver International Airport so far this year. That compares to 77 firearms discovered at DIA this time last year.

According to TSA, the most recent firearm discovery at DIA occurred the afternoon of Saturday, July 8 during a routine X-ray screening of carry-on luggage at the security checkpoint. TSA said the loaded Ruger handgun was in the bag of a male traveler who was traveling to Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Meyers, Florida.

That loaded handgun was the third firearm discovered by TSA so far this month.

According to TSA: Passengers who wish to travel with a firearm must ensure it is properly packed in checked baggage and declared at the airline ticket counter. Airlines may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition, so travelers must also contact their airline for carriage policies prior to arriving at the airport. Firearms and ammunition are prohibited at TSA security checkpoints. Even if a traveler has a concealed weapons permit, firearms are not permitted in carry-on luggage.

"Anyone traveling with a firearm must follow the rules and pack it properly in checked baggage, in addition to declaring it to the airline," said TSA Administrator David Pekoske in a statement. "Passengers who bring a firearm to the security checkpoint present a security risk, and there are consequences for doing so. I applaud the work of our Transportation Security Officers for their dedication to our transportation security mission, ensuring these firearms do not get into the secure area of the airport and onboard aircraft."

Across the nation, TSA has discovered 3,251 firearms at airport checkpoints for the first half of 2023. That is a 6% increase over the same period in 2022.