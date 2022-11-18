TSA uses new technology to confirm identity at Denver International Airport

The Transportation Security Administration is using new technology at Denver International Airport for some passengers. It's called the CAT-2 which stands for Credential Authentification Technology part 2.

TSA

The CAT-2 scans your saved ID in your phone and compares the photo on the ID credential against the in-person real-time photo. Once the CAT-2 confirms the match, a TSA officer will verify and the traveler can proceed to the security screening.

This process happens without ever exchanging a boarding pass. TSA also addressed concerns about the photos and other identifying information being stored.

"There are a lot of concerns about whether we retain the images, the images are released immediately so there is nothing in the system," said Larry Mau, Federal Security Director for Colorado. "It's an extra layer of security for us."

TSA

There are a few stipulations for the CAT-2, those using it must have a Colorado ID, Arizona ID or Maryland ID, the two other states with the technology. That ID must be uploaded to an Apple device in the Wallet app a few days before travel.

"Currently, we're utilizing this technology in our PreCheck lanes; one because we have a known quantity of folks who come through every day with their PreCheck, and we have their background so as we soft rollout with the technology, we can see where there might be a risk or not."

A timeline for when the technology will be used for all passengers was not provided.