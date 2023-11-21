Trouble in Toyland 2023 report released ahead of holidays in Colorado

As the holidays are approaching, parents or loved ones will be buying toys for that special child in their lives.

However, an annual toy safety report released says that while a vast majority of toys are safe, there are a few to be aware of as parents.

The 38th annual Trouble in Toyland report focuses on smart devices and how those toys have become a growing threat for children.

For example, toys with microphones, cameras, connectivity or location trackers can be used to spy on children or collect personal and identifying information.

Danny Katz, the executive director at the CoPirg Foundation, says it's encouraged to disable any Bluetooth connection and use a wired connection instead. If possible, make sure there are security protections in place too.

Katz also recommends parents avoid buying water beads for their children. They expand in water, look like sprinkles or candy and can be choking hazards.

Avoid buying choking hazards and keep them away from children under three years old.

Also avoid buying toys that are counterfeit, that have not been tested, or toys that have been recalled.

For more information and a full look at the Trouble in Toyland 2023 report, click here.

The CoPIRG Foundation, otherwise known as the Colorado Public Interest Research Group researches topics and is a public advocate for the community.