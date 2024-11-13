Suspected DUI driver strikes Colorado State Patrol car, seriously injures trooper

The Colorado State Patrol says one of their trooper who was investigating a crash in southern Colorado was seriously injured when the patrol car he was in was struck by another vehicle.

It happened on Wednesday afternoon south of Colorado Springs. The driver who CSP says caused the collision was also hurt and is suspected of driving under the influence.

CSP

The initial crash that was under investigated happened at the intersection of Little Turkey Creek Road and Highway 115 in El Paso County.

The trooper was in a marked SUV at that scene when suddenly it was struck by a sedan. Both cars were heavily damaged.

CSP

After the collision, the injured trooper was taken by a medical helicopter to a hospital. His injuries were described as non-life threatening. The other driver was taken to the hospital by ambulance. Neither person has been identified.

Highway 115 was closed in the area while an investigation at the crash scene took place.

A total of 11 CSP vehicles have been struck by drivers this year, according to the agency.