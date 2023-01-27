Watch CBS News
21 years after triple murder at Littleton bowling alley, search continues for shooter

By CBSColorado.com Staff

CBS Colorado

Twenty-one years after a triple murder at a Littleton bowling alley, the search continues for the shooter. The murders happened at the AMF Broadway Lanes Bowling Alley in 2002.

Two years ago, the FBI said their agency is dedicated to helping solve this case. They said they will follow every lead and use every resource available until those responsible are captured.

On Jan. 27, 2002, James Springer, 30, Robert Zajac, 24, and Erin Golla, 27, were shot to death inside the bowling alley, which was closed at the time. They were confronted by the shooter who was apparently connected to a previous robbery attempt. Springer and Golla worked at the bowling alley and Zajac was an employee at a different bowling alley. They were getting ready to leave for the night after closing when they were shot.

The reward in the case has climbed to $30,000.  

First published on January 27, 2023 / 2:49 PM

