Travis Hunter gets Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week honors after Colorado's win over CSU

Travis Hunter's incredible performance in the Colorado Buffaloes win over the Colorado State Rams Saturday has earned him Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Travis Hunter #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes walks to the locker room after the game against the Colorado State Rams at Canvas Stadium on September 14, 2024 in Fort Collins, Colorado. Andrew Wevers / Getty Images

Hunter registered five tackles, one pass breakup and an interception that he returned for 38 yards. He said the success came in part because of hard work in the week leading up to the Rocky Mountain Showdown.

"We decided we're not going to let people talk about us in the media, we're going to go put our head down and just grind," he told CBS Sports after the game.



That was of course just part of the star two-way player's night in which he played an astonishing 123 of 138 snaps and also registered 100 yards receiving and two receiving touchdowns.

"His ball skills are incredible, his football IQ is incredible and he just has a motor that doesn't stop," former CU interim head coach Mike Sanford told CBS Colorado's Romi Bean after the game.

Hunter passed on an opportunity to brag about his big night when asked it on CBS. He made sure to say that some credit for the defensive performance should go to his teammates on that side of the ball.

"I don't get an interception without them guys (pass) rushing in the front and make the quarterback make a bad decision," he said.

"After three weeks, Hunter has 30 catches for 342 yards and five touchdowns to go with 11 tackles, a tackle for loss and an interception. Those are good numbers for a player on either side of the ball; they're silly for someone playing both," wrote Shehan Jeyarajah of CBS Sports. "The task gets much more difficult as Colorado heads into Big 12 play next week, but the Buffaloes' star is legitimately giving himself a chance at a Heisman run."