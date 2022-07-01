Traveling this holiday weekend? Get ready for some company

It's a 3-day holiday weekend so you already know people are going to be traveling.

CBS

AAA Colorado estimates around seven 786,000 Coloradans will travel 50 miles or more. They believe 72,000 of those travelers will go by air.

If they live in or are visiting Colorado, there's a pretty good chance they will be coming through Denver International Airport. Friday it got progressively busier as the day rolled on.

Carr Cavan is from San Diego and was traveling home through DIA Friday.

"We were in Sheridan Wyoming to do some horseback riding and spend some time in the country," he said.

CBS

He and his travel companion had plenty of time to kick back before their flight because they planned ahead.

"Yeah, we like to get here early. We get here like 2 hours early," Carr said.

That was probably a good idea because in addition to the crowds, lots of airlines are facing service disruptions right now. Delta Airlines is offering travelers the opportunity to change their flight free of charge to later in the week because they are anticipating problems July 1-4.

Chad Kendall A Professor of Aviation and Aerospace at MSU Denver says lots of airlines are facing similar challenges.

"We have a global pilot shortage, labor disputes. Specifically with Delta and Alaska Airlines right now. We have seasonal weather around the country during the summertime," he said.

CBS

So, if you are headed out of town for the holiday weekend and DIA is your first stop, be sure to be like Carr and come early.

When you make it to your final destination Carr says he only has one more piece of advice.

"Bring your sunscreen and have fun," he said.