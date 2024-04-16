Watch CBS News
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visits Denver International Airport, announces partnership to review airline complaints

By Jennifer McRae

CBS Colorado

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visits Denver International Airport
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg visited Denver International Airport on Tuesday to announce a new partnership with Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser. It's part of a new effort to protect airline passengers. 

The partnership comes amid an increase from airline passengers in complaints about flight delays, disruptions, lack of refunds, and lost or delayed baggage.

The partnership between Colorado and the U.S. Department of Transportation will review and resolve consumer complaints against airlines and ticket agents. 

The agreement will streamline how Colorado's Attorney General and the Department of Transportation will work together to review the complaints and identify any violation of Federal Aviation Administration Consumer Protection requirements. 

Weiser said the partnership will reinforce the state and federal commitments to protect the rights of travelers, "The Department of Transportation is taking this partnership and empowering us to be good partners. This is going to make a real  difference for consumers ensuring that when they bring complaints, we can get action." 

"It's very important for passengers to know that they're getting a fair deal and airlines to know that they will be held accountable if they don't hold their end of the bargain," said Buttigieg. 

Colorado is one of 25 states or territories that have signed the memorandum of understanding or agreement to create a new partnership with the U.S. Department of Transportation to further air travel consumer protection efforts. 

First published on April 16, 2024 / 1:03 PM MDT

