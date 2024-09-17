Trails, park remain closed due to damage from Quarry Fire in Colorado
A park and other trails have been closed in Jefferson County due to damage from last month's Quarry Fire. Deer Creek Canyon Park, Rattlesnake Gulch and Black Bear trails have been closed until further notice.
The fire burned about 579 acres and forced mandatory evacuations for the Deer Creek Mesa area and several subdivisions in the area of Ken Caryl before it was 100% contained.
Last month, Jefferson County Open Space confirmed crews were working to repair several trails and other park areas damaged by the fire. They said there is currently no timeframe for completion.