2 trails in national park affected by East Troublesome Fire back open after 20 month closure

After more than 20 months, sections of two trails on the western side of Rocky Mountain National Park are back open to hikers. Both trails were affected by the East Troublesome Fire, which was the largest wildfire in the national park's 107 year history.

Green Mountain Trail and Tonahutu Trail from Big Meadow to Flattop Mountain are now available to hikers and backpackers. Horseback riders are still not permitted on those trails.

CBS

The reopening took place this weekend.

The wildfire burned more than 21,000 acres in the national park. In all, it burned more than 193,000 acres in Grand County and Larimer County and destroyed hundreds of Colorado homes. Last month investigators announced that it was caused by at least one human.

CBS