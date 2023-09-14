Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park will close Thursday night
Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park will close Thursday night due to weather. The road is the highest continuous paved road in the U.S., cresting at an elevation of 12,183 feet above sea level.
According to the National Park Service, the road will close at 7:30 p.m. due to weather. Closures will be at Rainbow Curve on the east side and Milner Pass on the west side. Old Fall River Road will also close at 7:30 p.m.
Both roads will be reevaluated in the morning as to when they may reopen.
