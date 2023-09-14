First Alert Weather Day for pockets of heavy rain developing

First Alert Weather Day for pockets of heavy rain developing

First Alert Weather Day for pockets of heavy rain developing

Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park will close Thursday night due to weather. The road is the highest continuous paved road in the U.S., cresting at an elevation of 12,183 feet above sea level.

Trail Ridge Road, the high road thru #RMNP, will close at 7:30 tonight due to incoming weather. Closures will be at Rainbow Curve on east side & Milner Pass on west side. Old Fall River Road will also close at 7:30. Both roads will be reevaluated in the morning (NPS webcam) pic.twitter.com/og5HYXRXFn — RockyNPS (@RockyNPS) September 14, 2023

According to the National Park Service, the road will close at 7:30 p.m. due to weather. Closures will be at Rainbow Curve on the east side and Milner Pass on the west side. Old Fall River Road will also close at 7:30 p.m.

Both roads will be reevaluated in the morning as to when they may reopen.