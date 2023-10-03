Trail Ridge Road closed Tuesday due to drifting snow and ice
Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park was closed Tuesday due to snow and ice. The road is the highest continuous paved road in the U.S., cresting at an elevation of 12,183 feet above sea level.
The road will remain closed through Tuesday morning until conditions can be reevaluated. Closures are at Rainbow Curve on east side & Milner Pass on the west side. Call 970-586-1222 for current road conditions.
