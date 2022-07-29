Watch CBS News
Town of Superior to comply with temporary restraining order over gun control ordinance

The Town of Superior said it will comply with a temporary restraining order granted by the U.S. District Court judge. The judge granted the restraining order to a group that advocates for gun rights, which prevents the Town of Superior from enforcing a newly-adopted gun control ordinance. 

In June, Superior passed an ordinance that would prohibit assault weapons, large-capacity magazines and rapid-fire trigger activators like bump stocks. 

A future hearing is expected where the town will have the chance to present evidence and argument in favor of the ordinance.

Legal counsel with expertise in Second Amendment litigation have now been retained to represent the town on a pro bono basis, at no cost to the town.

