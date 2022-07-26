Tour the Governor's Mansion for free on Colorado's birthday

You can tour "Colorado's Home" on Monday, August 1st. The Governor's Residence will be open for free tours beginning at 11:30 a.m. Visitors can also enjoy the gardens and order lunch from a food truck.

"We invite you to join us for a free tour of Colorado's Home on Colorado Day and while you're visiting, enjoy lunch from a food truck, a Capitol Hill scavenger hunt starting at the Residence, leading to the Molly Brown House Museum and Capitol, and finishing in the Residence gardens" Governor's Residence Preservation Fund Executive Director Coco Criste said. "We haven't had an opportunity to host many guests at the Residence or grounds in the past few years due to COVID-19, but now we are excited to host a fun and free event that individuals and families can enjoy."

More about Governor's Residence Preservation Fund from coloradohome.org:

"When the home was donated by the Boettcher Foundation in 1959, it included Claude and Edna Boettcher's extensive personal collection of hand-crafted furniture, fine art, and valuable collectibles gathered from their extensive travels around the world. The Fund provides curatorial oversight for this approximately 1,500 piece collection, with ongoing work to conduct additional original research about the pieces and their historical relevance and stories."

The Steinway piano in the Governor's Mansion is autographed by Liberace. CBS

The State Capitol is also free and open to the public from 7:30 am to 5:00 pm. Tours inside the dome will be held from 9:30 am to 3:00 pm on August 1st.



Click here to register for the scavenger hunt.