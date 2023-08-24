Tory Conyers arrested for hit-and-run that killed pedestrian, shoplifting at Parker Walmart

A man accused of killing someone in a hit-and-run following a report of shoplifting in the same area has been arrested.

Tory Conyers, 44, was brought into custody by Aurora and Parker law enforcement following a barricade in Aurora that lasted several hours on Wednesday, Parker Police Department confirmed with CBS news Colorado.

Earlier this week, a Medina Alert was issued for a suspect after Parker Police Department responded to a shoplifting at a Walmart, and then a deadly hit-and-run crash near S Parker Road and Lincoln Avenue. Police said the suspect hit a pedestrian, who was rushed to the hospital but did not survive their injuries.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, both Aurora Police Department and Parker PD were responding to a barricaded man in the 2300 block of Dayton in Aurora. It wasn't until just after 8 p.m. that Aurora PD confirmed the man was in custody. At 10:20 p.m., Parker PD confirmed Conyers was the suspect wanted for the deadly hit-and-run in Parker that happened on Aug. 21.

UPDATE: A man has been placed into custody. He is being transported to the hospital due to his exposure to chemical irritants. No additional persons located inside and no other injuries reported.



Investigators originally said a female passenger was seen in the vehicle at the time officer were trying to stop Conyers in the driver's seat of the getaway vehicle the day of the crash, but there is no report she has been found.

Anyone with information can call 911 or Parker PD at 303-841-9800.

