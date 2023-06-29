Watch CBS News
Local News

Tornado Watch issued until 9 p.m. for 13 counties in east central Colorado

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Severe storms move through Denver
Severe storms move through Denver 01:29

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch until 9 p.m. for 13 counties in east central Colorado. Those counties include: Elbert, Larimer, Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas, Jefferson, Logan, Morgan, Washington, and Weld. 

Some of those cities include: Akron, Arvada, Aurora, Boulder, Broomfield, Castle Rock, Centennial, Denver, Denver International Airport, Elizabeth, Fort Collins, Fort Morgan, Greeley, Kiowa, Lakewood, Longmont, Loveland, Parker,  Sterling, Thornton, Westminster, and Windsor. 

lightning-downtown-denver.jpg
CBS
hail-in-west-denver-credit-austen-erlblat.jpg
Austen Erlblat

According to the FAA, there is a Traffic Management Program in effect for traffic arriving at Denver International Airport, (DEN). This is causing some arriving flights to be delayed an average of 1 hour and 44 minutes. To see if you may be affected, select your departure airport and check "Delays by Destination".

20230629-155116-braganim0424-frame-1687.jpg
CBS

The severe storm dropped hail and heavy rain in some areas of the Denver metro area. 

northfield-hail.jpg
CBS

There was hail in downtown Denver at the CBS News Colorado studios and in Denver's Central Park neighborhood in Northfield. 

northfield-rain.jpg
CBS

There was street flooding in the Highlands neighborhood of northwest Denver. 

highlands-flooding-olivia-young-5-jack-lowenstein-frame-43-copy.jpg
CBS
CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on June 29, 2023 / 4:14 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.