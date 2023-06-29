Tornado Watch issued until 9 p.m. for 13 counties in east central Colorado

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch until 9 p.m. for 13 counties in east central Colorado. Those counties include: Elbert, Larimer, Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas, Jefferson, Logan, Morgan, Washington, and Weld.

Some of those cities include: Akron, Arvada, Aurora, Boulder, Broomfield, Castle Rock, Centennial, Denver, Denver International Airport, Elizabeth, Fort Collins, Fort Morgan, Greeley, Kiowa, Lakewood, Longmont, Loveland, Parker, Sterling, Thornton, Westminster, and Windsor.

CBS

Austen Erlblat

According to the FAA, there is a Traffic Management Program in effect for traffic arriving at Denver International Airport, (DEN). This is causing some arriving flights to be delayed an average of 1 hour and 44 minutes. To see if you may be affected, select your departure airport and check "Delays by Destination".

CBS

The severe storm dropped hail and heavy rain in some areas of the Denver metro area.

CBS

There was hail in downtown Denver at the CBS News Colorado studios and in Denver's Central Park neighborhood in Northfield.

CBS

There was street flooding in the Highlands neighborhood of northwest Denver.