First Alert Weather Tracker follows storm that created Tornado outside Keenesburg

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for Adams County and Weld County until 3:15 p.m. Tuesday. The Tornado Warning includes Keenesburg, Prospect Valley and Roggen.

There was a brief landspout/weak tornado that occurred with this storm. Radar shows another tornado may develop or already has developed. Take shelter if you are in the warning! #COwx https://t.co/Bked50hRDq — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) April 25, 2023

People in the warning area are urged to take shelter.