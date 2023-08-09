Tornados, baseball-sized hail cause damage in northeast Colorado

so far we know that two tornados touched down in Yuma County yesterday.

Two houses, two businesses and several telephone poles have already been reported as heavily damaged with more reports still coming in.

The Yuma Police Department, ambulance service, volunteer fire department, and Yuma County Sheriff's Department say they are all working together to make sure residents are safe.

Video from Copter4 taken Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023 shows just some of the damage as a result of tornados that touched down in Yuma County, Colorado on Tuesday. CBS

No injuries have been reported at this time.

In addition to the tornadoes, the northern part of the city experienced baseball-sized hail.

Courtesy / Dakota McGee

Reports indicate that power lines are down outside of Yuma, but there are no electrical outages within the city of Yuma itself.

The city has also experienced flooding due to the heavy rainfall, however, no significant damage has been reported as a result of the flooding.

Emergency response teams are currently checking homes in the affected area to ensure the safety and well-being of residents.

Local residents are advised to be cautious of the severe weather while an assessment of the area is underway.

Your northern newsroom reporter Dillon Thomas is in Yuma and we'll hear from those impacted on CBS News Colorado at 4 p.m.