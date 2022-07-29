Watch CBS News
CBS News Colorado

10 highest Colorado rain totals reported to CoCoRaHS this week

By Chris Spears

/ CBS Colorado

Decreasing chances for thunderstorms through the weekend
Decreasing chances for thunderstorms through the weekend 02:51

Several places from the mountains to the plains have recorded between 2 and 4 inches of rain this week thanks to a robust surge of monsoon moisture. The following is a list of the 10 largest rain totals reported to the Community Collaborative  Rain, Hail and Snow Network based in Fort Collins. Rain totals are from 7 a.m. Sunday through 7 a.m. on Friday.

4.09" - Stratton .25 WNW in Kit Carson County

3.77" - Larkspur 7.1 ESE in Douglas County

3.68" - Stratton 0.1 N in Kit Carson County

3.66" - Cope 0.3 SSW in Washington County

3.46" - Walsh 20.1 SSE in Baca County

3.45" - Akron 0.5 W in Washington County

3.42" - Liberty 15 SW in Kit Carson County

3.14" - Littleton 6.9 WNW in Jefferson County

3.10" - Pagosa Springs 4.6 NNW in Archuleta County

3.07" - Fort Collins 0.7 ENE in Larimer County

Chris Spears
Chris-Spears-1.jpg

First Alert Meteorologist Chris Spears joined CBS4 as a weather producer in March 2014 and can be seen forecasting the weather on weekend mornings and occasionally from the field in the First Alert Weather Tracker. He also coordinates CBS4's Weather Watchers and Junior Weather Watchers programs.

First published on July 29, 2022 / 1:56 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.