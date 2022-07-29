10 highest Colorado rain totals reported to CoCoRaHS this week

Several places from the mountains to the plains have recorded between 2 and 4 inches of rain this week thanks to a robust surge of monsoon moisture. The following is a list of the 10 largest rain totals reported to the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network based in Fort Collins. Rain totals are from 7 a.m. Sunday through 7 a.m. on Friday.

4.09" - Stratton .25 WNW in Kit Carson County

3.77" - Larkspur 7.1 ESE in Douglas County

3.68" - Stratton 0.1 N in Kit Carson County

3.66" - Cope 0.3 SSW in Washington County

3.46" - Walsh 20.1 SSE in Baca County

3.45" - Akron 0.5 W in Washington County

3.42" - Liberty 15 SW in Kit Carson County

3.14" - Littleton 6.9 WNW in Jefferson County

3.10" - Pagosa Springs 4.6 NNW in Archuleta County

3.07" - Fort Collins 0.7 ENE in Larimer County