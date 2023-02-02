Tolls waived for new express lanes in Central 70 Project for a while longer

Drivers have been enjoying waived tolls in the Express Lanes through the 10-mile stretch of the Central 70 Project and now those lanes will be free for a while longer. The Colorado Department of Transportation had planned to begin collecting tolls Feb. 28.

That has been delayed due to challenges with the toll charging equipment.

"Our hope is to open it before spring," said CDOT spokesman Tim Hoover. "We might end up considerably sooner than that, but we're just in a holding pattern at the moment."

Once charging begins, drivers who have an ExpressToll transponder will pay flat-rate tolls between $2.50 and $4.50, depending on the time of day. Toll rates will be considerably higher, up to $10, for those charged by license plate tolling.

The $1.3 billion Central 70 Project is wrapping up along the 10-mile stretch of I-70 through northeast Denver and Aurora.