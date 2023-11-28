Together for Colorado Toy Drive needs more toys than ever before

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver are celebrating the opening of five new clubs, bringing the total number of clubs across the Denver metro area to 25. The organization works across six different school districts, providing after-school care to children ages 5 to 18. The new clubs are focused in north Denver, Westminster, and Aurora.

"We've really been able to look at areas where kids may not have positive outlets, safe places to go after school and partner with school districts to provide that Boys & Girls Club experience to thousands more kids this school year," said Erin Porteous, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver.

With the new clubs, membership has grown to 28,000, so the need for toys has grown too. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver are hoping to get 28,000 new, unwrapped toys through the Together for Colorado Toy Drive.

"When the holidays come, regardless of what their circumstances may be when they leave school or leave the clubs, we know that, here at the Boys & Girls Clubs, we know that we can provide that fun, that thrill, and that excitement that the holidays should bring for every child who walks through our doors," Porteous explained.

The Boys & Girls Clubs is one of the few service providers in the city that serve kids from kindergarten all the way through high school graduation. Many of the children and young people go to the clubs because they get enriching experiences that they may not get anywhere else.

"In elementary school, we're focused on those academics, but we promise to do it in a fun way. We've seen in the post-COVID environment that reading and math are critical areas that kids need to be focused on," Porteous said.

As members get older, the clubs add programming that teaches good character and leadership skills, as well as, healthy lifestyles, making good physical, mental and emotional decisions for their bodies.

"One we've added post-COVID is a commitment to mental health, knowing that well-being is so important even in elementary school," Porteous said.

Many of the children participate in organized sports at the clubs learning how to work on a team and good sportsmanship. Each club has an education room, an art room, and a tech center.

"We're a place where kids can just have fun. Oftentimes, our kids may face challenges at home. They may have to help with babysitting or help their parents with a job, or just housekeeping things. When they come to a club, they get to be whatever age they are," Porteous said.

Part of the fun is making sure that every club member gets at least one gift at Christmas time. From the day after Thanksgiving to Christmas Eve, the Together for Colorado Toy Drive collects new, unwrapped toys appropriate for kids ages 5 to 18. Donation bins are in participating King Soopers stores. The toys are then distributed at the Boys & Girls Clubs' holiday parties.

"These gifts go a long way, and sometimes they may be the only gift a child receives, and it means the world to them. It really sets them up for a time of joy and hope and knowing that they're remembered," she explained. "Sometimes we see kids who want to share their toys with their siblings, or they want to save their toy so they have something to open on Christmas morning."

One aspect of the Together for Colorado Toy Drive that is particularly heartwarming is the number of people and businesses who've made it their own. It's become their own tradition. On our big collection day, we see a number of individuals who've bought toys all year long just to donate them at the drive, and we see businesses and organizations that have collected in their offices among their employees and customers. They show up with cars and vans full of toys, and it really feels like the spirit of the season.

"The holidays are such a wonderful time to tell each child, all 28,000 that we're going to serve this year, that they matter, and that we want to bring them joy, regardless of obstacles they face or the circumstances they may have in their life," Porteous said.

The Together for Colorado Toy Collection event is Thursday, Dec. 14, at several King Soopers locations throughout the Metro Area. CBS News Colorado staff will at each of these locations.

Denver – 2750 S. Colorado Blvd., Denver, CO 80222 (6 a.m. – 7 p.m.)

Aurora – 25701 E. Smoky Hill Road, Aurora, CO 80016 (12 p.m. – 7 p.m.)

Highlands Ranch – 8673 South Quebec St., Highlands Ranch, CO 80130 (12 p.m. – 7 p.m.)

Lakewood – 7984 W. Alameda Ave., Lakewood, CO 80226 (4 p.m. - 7 p.m.)

Brighton – 100 N. 50th Ave., Brighton, CO 80601 (4 p.m. – 7 p.m.)