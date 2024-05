A 3-year-old boy with special needs was reported missing out of a southeastern Colorado town Saturday.

Amari Galan was last seen wearing just a diaper around 4 a.m. near the 900 block of Washington Street in Rocky Ford, a town of about 4,000 people nearly 100 miles southeast of Colorado Springs.

Amari Galan Courtesy / Colorado Bureau of Investigation

Amari has black hair and brown eyes, is 3 feet tall and weighs about 30 pounds.

Anyone who sees Amari is urged to call 911.