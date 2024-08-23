Tipped trailer causes traffic delays northwest of Denver

Westminster police had to shut down northbound lanes of Sheridan Boulevard on Friday morning after a truck towing a trailer with vehicles had a little mishap. The trailer with two vans hoisted on it tipped at a 45-degree angle.

A trailer nearly ended up on its side in the northbound lanes of Sheridan at US 36. Westminster Police

Officers closed the lanes to traffic while a tow company was called to remedy the situation.

TRAFFIC ALERT | NB Sheridan is down to one lane due to a traffic hazard. #WPD is on scene along with the tow company. No injuries reported. Expect some delays if you’re traveling in the area. Thank you for your patience as we work to clear the roadway. pic.twitter.com/I0YKXomR9u — Westminster Police (@WestminsterPD) August 23, 2024

No one was injured. Drivers experienced some delays in the area until the lanes reopened a short time later. What caused the trailer to tip is being investigated.