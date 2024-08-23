Tipped trailer causes traffic delays northwest of Denver
Westminster police had to shut down northbound lanes of Sheridan Boulevard on Friday morning after a truck towing a trailer with vehicles had a little mishap. The trailer with two vans hoisted on it tipped at a 45-degree angle.
Officers closed the lanes to traffic while a tow company was called to remedy the situation.
No one was injured. Drivers experienced some delays in the area until the lanes reopened a short time later. What caused the trailer to tip is being investigated.