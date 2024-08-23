Watch CBS News
Local News

Tipped trailer causes traffic delays northwest of Denver

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Westminster police had to shut down northbound lanes of Sheridan Boulevard on Friday morning after a truck towing a trailer with vehicles had a little mishap. The trailer with two vans hoisted on it tipped at a 45-degree angle. 

westminster-nb-sheridan-us-36.jpg
A trailer nearly ended up on its side in the northbound lanes of Sheridan at US 36.  Westminster Police

Officers closed the lanes to traffic while a tow company was called to remedy the situation. 

No one was injured. Drivers experienced some delays in the area until the lanes reopened a short time later. What caused the trailer to tip is being investigated. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.