'Why Are They Being Attacked?' Mike Lindell Claims Tina Peters' Arrest Just Latest In Series Of Harassments

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4) - It is the latest chapter between Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters and the law. Peters left the jail after turning herself in on charges of obstructing a peace officer and obstructing government operations.

Mike Lindell, known as the "My Pillow Guy" has been one of Peters' strongest backers. He told CBS4's Rick Sallinger her handling of the 2020 election was the reason.

"Why would the county clerk, this great American, and other county clerks and other people in Colorado... why are they being attacked?" Lindell said.

Peters was detained Tuesday as seen in a video from Steve Bannon's War Room website. Investigators were seeking her iPad, but her defense team says they also initially took her keys, not mentioned in a warrant.

Peters earlier attended a court hearing for an associate. The judge told her not to record the proceedings. Witnesses suspected that she did.

Lindell told CBS4, "Every harassment of Tina Peters goes back to, they don't want the truth to come out about the election. Fact and that's fact."

Peters was already under a grand jury investigation into how Mesa County voting machine information was copied and ended up on the internet. Lindell says she was trying to prevent election fraud.

"She was right there when a crime happened. She saw it happen. Basically, she didn't know it happened, she just did her job."

Lindell is more than just a backer of Peters verbally. He acknowledged to CBS4 he hid her out of state after she received threats related to the voting machine investigation.

Peters was released on a $500 bond. She is due back in court next month.

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold filed a lawsuit last month to ban Peters from overseeing the 2022 elections.