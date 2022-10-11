Timed entry for Rocky Mountain National Park times out for season, returns May 2023

The timed entry system for Rocky Mountain National Park will return in May 2023. Permits will allow visitors to enter the park within two-hour windows of availability.

Rocky Mountain National Park

Timed Entry Permit Reservations are in effect from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for all areas of the park outside of the Bear Lake Road Corridor. To visit destinations along Bear Lake Road, like Bear Lake, Sprague Lake, and Moraine Park, Timed Entry Permits are in effect from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Timed entry permits are vehicle permits, which means the timed entry permit will cover one vehicle and all passengers in the vehicle. If there are multiple vehicles in your party, each vehicle must have a timed entry permit and a valid park entrance pass to enter the park.

Reservations to enter the park will go on sale through recreation.gov.

Initially, 30 percent of permits will be held and available for purchase the day prior at 5 p.m. through recreation.gov however guests are encouraged to plan ahead as RMNP is a very popular place.

Rocky Mountain National Park is one of the busiest national parks; third in the country in 2019 with over 4.6 million visitors per year.