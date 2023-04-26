Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards could face legal action after throwing chair following Game 5 loss to Nuggets

The Minnesota Timberwolves issued a statement Wednesday afternoon after guard Anthony Edwards was accused of swinging a folding chair that struck two employees following the Game 5 loss against the Denver Nuggets.

Authorities say Edwards was cited for third-degree assault for allegedly striking two women with a folding chair. According to Colorado law, third-degree assault carries the punishment of up to 18 months in Jail and/or a fine of up to $1,000.

NEWS: Anthony Edwards Statement



According to multiple sources, after Edwards missed his game-winner in Game 5, he trotted back to the tunnel after the miss and that's when the incident occurred. NBA TV's broadcast caught the tail-end of the alleged incident.

Law enforcement sources say the chair struck a security guard in the back, while hitting another employee. Both employees are reportedly looking to file charges against the Timberwolves' star players.

According to the arrest report, the injuries the two women sustained were reportedly not serious.

The Minnesota ball club issued its statement Wednesday afternoon addressing the incident saying:

"We are aware of the alleged incident regarding Anthony Edwards following Game 5 in Denver and are in the process of gathering more information. We have no further comment at this moment."

Edwards is expected to make a court appearance on June 5. The investigation remains ongoing.