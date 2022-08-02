Watch CBS News
Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick carted off field at training camp

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick suffered a knee injury at training camp on Tuesday.

Denver Broncos v Dallas Cowboys
Tim Patrick of the Denver Broncos celebrates after catching the ball for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Nov. 7, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

So far it's not clear how serious it is, but Patrick had to be taken off the playing field in a cart during the morning practice. Prior to that, teammates circled around him while he was getting treated.

Broncos reporter Aric DiLalla reported that head coach Nathaniel Hackett said Patrick will get an MRI on his knee.

Patrick signed a contract extension during the bye week last season. He lead the team last year in receiving touchdowns (5).

August 2, 2022

