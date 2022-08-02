Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick carted off field at training camp
Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick suffered a knee injury at training camp on Tuesday.
So far it's not clear how serious it is, but Patrick had to be taken off the playing field in a cart during the morning practice. Prior to that, teammates circled around him while he was getting treated.
Broncos reporter Aric DiLalla reported that head coach Nathaniel Hackett said Patrick will get an MRI on his knee.
Patrick signed a contract extension during the bye week last season. He lead the team last year in receiving touchdowns (5).
