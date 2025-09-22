Tiger kills animal handler at wildlife preserve in Oklahoma

An animal handler was killed by a tiger under his care at a preserve for big cats in southeastern Oklahoma, the organization said Sunday.

Growler Pines Tiger Preserve said in a statement that Ryan Easley died Saturday in "an accident" involving a tiger at the property near Hugo, not far from the Texas border. Easley was not breathing when deputies arrived, KXII-TV reported.

"This tragedy is a painful reminder of both the beauty and unpredictability of the natural world," the preserve said on its Facebook page. "Ryan understood those risks - not out of recklessness but out of love. The animals under his care were not just animals to him, but beings he formed a connection with - one rooted in respect, daily care and love."

All tours have been canceled until further notice, the statement said.

The preserve is a private facility where visitors can book tours to view tigers and see demonstrations on how the animals are trained and cared for, according to its website.

In a statement, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) said Easley acquired his tigers from Joseph Maldonado, better known as Joe Exotic, and Bhagavan "Doc" Antle, who both starred in the Netflix series "Tiger King."

"Prayers go out to his family," Maldonado said in since-removed posts on social media, the Oklahoman reported. "Ryan took great care of his animals! He loved everyone of those tigers and was an advocate for tigers as well as elephants."

A GoFundMe launched for Easley's family had raised over $18,000.

The attack comes just days after a zookeeper was killed by several lions at a safari park in Thailand.