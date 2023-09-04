Free dental care offered for "Labor of Love" event on Labor Day holiday

The staff at Risas Dental & Braces provides free services like cleanings, exams, x-rays and fillings during Labor Day. Participating locations in the Denver metro area included Aurora, Commerce City, Denver and Wheat Ridge.

This is the 12th year for the Labor of Love event. They expected to give away more than $50,000 in free dental care on Labor Day.

Free dental care for Labor Day by Risas Dental & Braces CBS

That should put its total giving to more than $10 million in free dental care since the company's inception in 2011.

"For all of us, it has become like the favorite day where you can come in and don't have to talk about money, no nitty gritty about what it's going to cost. You just welcome people in and get to do it," Dr. Matt Stevens.

Free dental care for Labor Day by Risas Dental & Braces CBS

Those who missed out on Monday's event can look forward to next year, 8 a.m. to noon on Labor Day 2024.