Tanker rollover causes fuel spill on I-25 in Thornton, delays morning commute
A tanker truck rollover caused a fuel spill that completely shut down a stretch of Interstate 25 in Thornton early on Thursday. No other vehicles were involved. Thornton Police tweeted the interstate was back open in both directions just before 9 a.m.
Thornton PD originally confirmed the response to the crash just before 3:30 a.m. I-25 was shut down in both directions between 84th Ave and Thornton Parkway after a tanker crashed under the overpass at 84th Ave and I-25, and Adams County Fire confirmed the tanker started leaking gas after the crash.
According to the police department, the driver of the tanker was taken to the hospital with injuries, and the fuel cleanup on I-25 was kept the interstate closed for several hours to start the day.
The 84th Ave overpass above the interstate was also closed, and police advised drivers to use Washington Street, Huron Street and 104th Ave before the crash was clear.
Crews with both Adams County Fire and Thornton Fire Department responded with a hazmat unit to the scene and confirmed the chemical leak was being contained.
Thornton PD said there did not appear to be any damage to the bridge above the interstate due to the crash.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
