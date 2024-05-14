Watch CBS News
Thornton police investigate shooting near Margaret Carpenter Recreation Center in Colorado

By Jennifer McRae

By Jennifer McRae

Police in Thornton investigated a shooting near the Margaret Carpenter Recreation Center on Tuesday morning. The recreation center is located in the 11100 block of Colorado Boulevard. 

Thornton police investigated a shooting near the  Margaret Carpenter Recreation Center. CBS

There was a large police presence at the rec center. Police responded to the shooting about 8:25 a.m. 

Thornton police investigated a shooting at the Margaret Carpenter Recreation Center.  CBS

The CBS News Colorado helicopter flew over the scene where there were several police vehicles and officers. There were several orange cones set up in parking spaces in the lot. There appeared to be a blue sedan with windows that seemed to be shot out or broken. 

The scene outside the Margaret Carpenter Recreation Center on Tuesday morning.  CBS

Crime scene tape cordoned off the entrance and a portion of the parking lot. 

It was unclear how many people were shot or whether anyone was critically injured. 

What led up to the shooting is being investigated. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

First published on May 14, 2024 / 8:42 AM MDT

