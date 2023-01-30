Thornton files lawsuit against companies for products with PFAs

The City of Thornton has filed a lawsuit against multiple chemical companies that make products with PFAs. The invisible chemicals, called PFAS, were first developed in the 1940s to resist water and heat and are now used in items such as non-stick pans, textiles, fire suppression foams and food packaging.

But the indestructibility of PFAS, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, means the pollutants have built up over time in the air, soil, lakes, rivers, food, drinking water and even our bodies.

There have been growing calls for stricter regulation for PFAS, which have been linked to a range of serious health issues including liver damage, high cholesterol, reduced immune responses and several kinds of cancer.

Thornton alleges that the firefighting foam made with chemical products have unlawfully contaminated a portion of the city's surface and ground water supply in excess of recent EPA health advisory levels.

The lawsuit seeks company profits to pay for cleanup of the contamination of Thornton's water and environment.